Akraya Wins Gold at the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Akraya receives the GOLD Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year at the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

The award recognizes Akraya's commitment to building a people-first culture that fosters innovation, learning, leadership, and workplace excellence.

Twenty-five years in, awards like this never lose their meaning. This recognition belongs to every Akrayan whose passion and dedication have shaped the culture we're proud to call our own.” — Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya, Inc. , a global workforce and digital transformation solutions company, has been named a Gold Stevie Award winner in the Employer of the Year – Other Industries category at the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.The recognition comes as Akraya celebrates its 25th anniversary, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to building a people-first culture that fosters innovation, learning, and leadership. This latest honor adds to Akraya's growing list of workplace recognitions, including Bay Area Best Places to Work (2026), Inc. Best Workplaces (2024–2026), SIA Best Staffing Firms to Work For, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work (2021–2023)."Twenty-five years in, awards like this never lose their meaning. This is validation that the thought and intent we put into fostering the Akraya Way is working," said Amar Panchal , CEO of Akraya. "This recognition belongs to every Akrayan who has helped shape the culture we're so proud of, and I'm grateful to celebrate this achievement with them."The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize organizations, HR teams, and solutions that help create exceptional workplaces around the world. More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in this year's judging process, with winners selected through a combination of expert evaluations and more than 178,000 public votes."Culture isn't what you write in a handbook; it's what people experience every day through the support they receive, the opportunities they're given, and the trust they build with each other," said Keshava Kumar, Vice President of Human Resources at Akraya. "This recognition reflects that shared experience and motivates us to continue raising the bar for our people."As Akraya continues to grow, the company remains committed to investing in its employees through leadership development, continuous learning, and a culture grounded in its core values, empowering Akrayans to thrive while delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and communities.For more information about the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, visit hr.stevieawards.com.About AkrayaAkraya is your trusted partner for Digital Transformation. Our global teams deliver scalable Product Engineering, Data, AI, and talent solutions that accelerate outcomes and build future-ready enterprises. Recognized by Glassdoor as a top workplace, we combine people-first values, deep expertise, and transformative processes to drive measurable business impact. Women Back to Work (WBW) is Akraya's career re-entry platform, connecting global enterprises with highly skilled professionals returning to the paid workforce. It was expanded in 2026 through Akraya's acquisition of iRelaunch, a leading career re-entry community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.