Akraya Earns Top 3 Ranking on Bay Area Best Places to Work List for 2026

Akraya Named No. 3 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for 2026

Employee-driven recognition highlights Akraya's people-first culture during its 25th anniversary year.

In our 25th year, this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects a culture that has remained strong through every stage of our growth.” — Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya has been recognized as one of the Bay Area's Best Places to Work for 2026 , earning the No. 3 ranking in this year's awards presented by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.The recognition comes as Akraya celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a milestone year for a company that has grown from a Bay Area staffing firm into a workforce and consulting solutions partner. Since first being recognized in 2011, Akraya has continued to earn recognition on the Bay Area Best Places to Work list, including multiple top rankings in recent years."Winning this award once feels great. Winning it four years in a row, in our 25th year, tells you something different entirely," said Amar Panchal , CEO of Akraya. "It tells you that the culture we've built isn't tied to a moment or a particular phase of the company. It's woven into how we work, how we lead, and how we take care of each other. That continuity is something I'm genuinely proud of."The Bay Area Best Places to Work recognition is determined through employee surveys conducted directly with staff, reflecting the actual day-to-day experience at a company rather than just its policies or stated values."Four years of this recognition means four years of our employees saying, consistently, that this is a place worth working," said Keshava Kumar, Vice President of Human Resources at Akraya. "That kind of consistency doesn't come from any one initiative. It comes from showing up for people year after year, listening when things need to change, and making sure growth as a company never comes at the cost of the culture we've worked hard to build."This recognition adds to a strong body of accolades Akraya has earned in recent years, including Inc.'s Best Workplaces for three consecutive years (2024, 2025, and 2026), SIA Best Staffing Firms to Work For, and multiple honors from the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times.As Akraya enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on building exceptional experiences for employees, clients, and partners while continuing to innovate across talent, consulting, managed services, UX Research, Data & AI, Product Engineering, and workforce transformation.About Akraya:Akraya is a workforce and consulting solutions company that helps organizations accelerate business outcomes through talent, managed services, UX Research, Data & AI, Product Engineering, and workforce transformation. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Akraya has earned numerous industry accolades, including Inc.'s Best Workplaces (2024, 2025, and 2026), Bay Area Best Places to Work for four consecutive years (2023–2026), and multiple honors from Staffing Industry Analysts, the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and the San Francisco Business Times. Akraya remains committed to creating exceptional experiences for clients, employees, and the communities it serves.

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