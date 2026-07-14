GLORIFY REVEALS FEATURES, PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR THE WORLD’S FIRST CHRISTIAN SMART RING

Glorify Wordmark

New wearable expands the Glorify ecosystem through hardware designed to weave Scripture, prayer, and reflections into the rhythms everyday life

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glorify , the leading faith technology company reimagining how Christians connect with God in a modern world, today unveiled features, pricing and availability of the highly anticipated Glorify Ring — the world's first Christian smart ring. Built on years of helping more than 25 million Christians build daily devotional habits, the Glorify Ring extends that mission beyond the screen, taking technology from a source of distraction into a daily faith companion."The future of faith technology isn't about adding more notifications or more screen time, it's about creating moments that gently draw us back to what matters most. The Glorify Ring was designed to make connecting with God feel less like another task on your to-do list and more like a natural rhythm woven throughout your day," said Henry Costa, Co-Founder of Glorify.Among its many features, three core experiences are at the heart of the Glorify Ring: Personalized Daily Scripture, which weaves Scripture and devotionals into everyday moments; gentle, vibration-guided Prayer Routines that help build consistent spiritual habits throughout the day; and Voice Prayer Journaling, which lets users capture prayers the moment inspiration strikes. Beyond these, the Ring also introduces River, a visual tracker of a user's spiritual journey; and Prayer Community, a space for mutual prayer support with friends and loved ones.Personalized Daily ScriptureWorking seamlessly with the Glorify app, the Ring's Personalized Daily Scripture experience brings together Scripture, guided devotionals, and prayer into one intentional journey. Users can choose to read or listen, creating a flexible experience that fits naturally into daily routines whether at home, at work or on the go — quietly integrating timeless Christian practices into everyday moments instead of asking users to open another app or respond to another notification.Vibration for Daily RoutineThe Ring's Prayer Routine feature delivers gentle haptic reminders that encourage users to pause for prayer and devotional time throughout the day, reinforcing healthy spiritual habits without adding to the noise of modern technology.Voice Prayer JournalingSome of life's most meaningful spiritual moments happen unexpectedly — listening to a sermon, hearing an inspiring message, praying with a friend, or reflecting during a quiet walk. Using the Voice Prayer Journal, users simply speak their prayers directly into the Ring, and the Glorify app automatically saves and organizes them, turning fleeting moments of inspiration into a lasting record of a user's spiritual life. The Ring records up to 70 minutes of audio on a single charge, allowing users to preserve spiritual insights wherever inspiration strikes.Hardware Availability & PricingBeginning July 14, customers can reserve the Glorify Ring at an introductory early bird price of $199 through September 30. The ring will retail for $299 beginning December 26, with shipments beginning early 2027. $7 from each pre-order helps fund Christian ministries. The Glorify Ring is available with two membership options: a free tier that includes access to Scripture and community content, and Glorify Plus ($9.99 per month or $69.99 annually), which unlocks premium features including guided meditations, sleep stories, curated worship music, audio courses, and more.Thoughtfully Designed for Everyday LifeThe Glorify Ring is beautifully designed for a minimalist look for everyday wear available in rose gold and black. Offered in sizes 6 through 13, the waterproof ring is designed to be worn confidently throughout the day, serving as a constant companion for prayer, reflection and spiritual growth. The Ring connects to the Glorify app via automatic Bluetooth reconnection, includes battery level display with low battery warnings, and supports over-the-air firmware updates. All journal contents remain strictly private; deleting an account permanently erases all stored audio and avatar files.For additional information or to reserve a Glorify Ring, visit glorify.global.About GlorifyGlorify is a leading faith technology company building a new generation of products that help Christians grow in their faith. Combining intentionally designed timeless Chrisitan practices with innovative hardware, Glorify makes spiritual rituals more accessible and integrated into everyday life. Through its growing ecosystem, from its award-winning devotional platform to the world's first Christian smart ring, Glorify is creating a new category of faith-centered technology that helps people cultivate moments of prayer, reflection, and connection wherever life takes them.

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