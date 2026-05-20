GLORIFY AND CONFIDEIN MERGE TO FORM CATEGORY-DEFINING FAITH TECH COMPANY, LAUNCHING WORLD’S FIRST CHRISTIAN SMART RING

Glorify Wordmark

––a16z and Hillhouse Capital-backed companies consolidate under Glorify, expanding from an app into a full-stack faith entity spanning software and wearables –

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glorify, the #1 Christian daily devotional app having reached over 25 million users, and Confidein, an AI hardware and faith technology company, are merging into one category-defying faith tech company, it was announced today. The consolidated company, Glorify, will be guided by a singular mission: to bridge the digital and physical worlds, helping Christians live out their faith in everyday life. That vision will begin this summer with the launch of the world’s first Christian smart ring — the Glorify Ring — designed to bring a centuries-old tradition of physical faith anchors into a modern world.Backed by investors including a16z and Hillhouse Capital, and marking the most significant consolidation in the emerging faith tech sector, the merger places Glorify at the intersection of an estimated $92B wearables market, an estimated 100B+ global Christian faith-tech industry,* and a growing macro trend of more people seeking to maintain a consistent spiritual life in a world full of digital distractions. Together, the companies are re-defining the faith tech market expanding Glorify beyond a mobile app into hardware and digital devices built to support consistent, spiritual practice. The Glorify Ring carries that into the physical world, prompting moments of prayer, spiritual reflection, and helping people every day grow in their faith with God.“Today represents a major step forward in how we think about faith in a digital world,” said Henry Costa, Founder of Glorify. “Uniting with Confidein expands Glorify from a single product to a more connected experience that supports people throughout their day, and helps make faith a consistent, lived practice across products, devices, and daily experiences. We now have a holistic offering to help our community focus on the health of their mind, body and soul."“Most technology fights for your attention. What we are building helps you reclaim it – not for more screen time, but for sacred time: with your loved ones and God,” said RJ Gan, Co-founder, Confidein.The merger underscores a year of partnership-driven expansion for Glorify, which has tripled revenue growth year-over-year in 2026. Glorify’s signature app has been downloaded in more than 192 countries, with over 425 million Daily Worships completed. Recent partners include the creators of the popular Christian series The Chosen, faith-and-family focused Great American Media, global nonprofit Mercy Ships, and Churchome leaders Judah & Chelsea Smith, among others.ConfideinConfidein is a San Francisco Bay Area-based technology company dedicated to building AI-powered hardware and experiences that help Christians live out their faith in every moment of their day. Backed by top-tier investors, Confidein sits at the intersection of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and timeless spiritual connection, creating physical products that seamlessly integrate faith into modern life.About GlorifyGlorify is the #1 Christian daily devotional app designed to help people grow in their faith in a modern, practical way. Born from a need for accessible daily devotionals, Glorify provides easily digestible daily passages, devotionals, meditations, courses and more, making it simple to connect with God no matter where you are. Glorify’s mission is to inspire and empower people to grow in their faith, every day, by creating an accessible, engaging space grounded in biblically sound content. The app offers a wide range of free features, with a premium subscription available for unlimited access to faith essentials like courses, guided prayers, and sleep stories. To learn more, join the waitlist for the Glorify Ring, or to download the app, visit https://glorify.global *Source: [Status of Global Christianity 2026, Center for the Study of Global Christianity (CSGC)]

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