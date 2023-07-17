FX to Transport Fans Into Immersive Show Worlds Between Day and Night at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Attendees to delight in four large scale experiential activations for Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World, American Horror Story, What We Do in the Shadows

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FX announced today that, after a successful event last year, it will return to San Diego Comic-Con with a massive outdoor takeover plunging fans deeper into the realities of their most anticipated new releases and fan favorites, creating a transformative experience from day to night, over two evenings, that attendees will not want to miss.Over four days and two nights between Thursday, July 20 - Sunday, July 23, the lawn at The Hilton Bayfront Park will be converted into an FX playground filled with intrigue, mystery and drama, where new and returning beloved IPs will come alive. Guests will travel throughout Shōgun’s historic Edo period Japan and encounter a dark murder mystery in A Murder at the End of the World, check into an AHS-inspired wellness clinic, and transform every day into SUN-day funday with What We Do in the Shadows. Each activation promises to deliver the daytime experience that fans know and love, along with an immersive night experience including exciting lighting design and a handful of surprise and delights making for unique photo ops.The four #FXSDCC large scale immersive installations include:ShōgunEnter the world of Shōgun with multiple immersive touchpoints including an augmented reality koi pond, live Samurai battles, and an early look at what the world of the new series has to offer.A Murder at the End of the World - Prepare for LaunchAre you ready to join us at the end of the world? Fans are invited to board a reclusive billionaire's private plane for a chilling retreat. Fans may experience a dark murder mystery unfold and unlock exclusive content along the way.AHS - Wicked WellnessFans are invited for an evaluation, AHS-style, at the AHS Wicked Wellness San Diego. Harmony and horror intersect at this custom experience offering delectable wellness shots and a one-on-one consultation with an unorthodox healer.What We Do in the Shadows - A Familiar WeekendLounge in Laszlo’s garden this summer as the vampires’ Staten Island mansion’s yard is transformed for a weekend of fun…in the shade. To keep cool and safe from the sun, this photo-worthy activation offers custom popsicles and sunscreen for fans. What We Do in the Shadows currently airs Thursdays at 10pm PT/ET on FX and streams next day on Hulu.“San Diego Comic-Con brings together some of the world's biggest fans with unparalleled enthusiasm for these characters and their worlds,” said Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions-Multi-Platform Marketing at FX Networks. “We’re excited to return and give them even more to immerse themselves in with two nights of #FXSDCC’s unforgettable, transformative experience - Night FX.”#FXSDCC will be entertaining fans at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn (1 Park Blvd.) on the following days and times:Thursday, July 20: 10am - 6pmFriday, July 21: 11am - 6pm; 8pm - 10pmSaturday, July 22: 11am - 6pm; 8pm - 10pmSunday, July 23: 11am - 4pmFor information about all of FX’s experiences for Comic-Con, please visit FXSDCC.com and follow FX’s social media accounts below:Facebook: facebook.com/FXTwitter: twitter.com/FXNetworksInstagram: instagram.com/fxnetworksTikTok: tiktok.com/@fxnetworksAbout FXFX, a division of Disney Entertainment, is a global multiplatform brand that develops, produces, commissions and markets original programming for Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., and Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other international territories. The FX brand mark appears above the title across its entire slate of originals. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some the most-critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand’s current and legacy titles include the dramas American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Americans, Damages, Fargo, Justified, Nip/Tuck, The Old Man, The Patient, Pose, Rescue Me, The Shield and Sons of Anarchy; the comedies Archer, Atlanta, The Bear, Better Things, DAVE, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows; and a growing slate of docuseries and documentary films.###