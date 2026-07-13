Hearing – B-2199 – Tekabe T, LLC

This hearing is not subject to the Open Meetings Act. If you are a participant in the proceeding, remote access to the hearing will be available via WebEx or by telephone.

Participants may access the Commission WebEx at the following link: https://psc.nebraska.gov/stream

To attend by telephone, dial 1-408-418-9388, then enter 2485 596 7539# when prompted for an access code.

Visit the PSC Meeting/Hearing information page for additional details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.