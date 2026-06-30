Hearing - C-5692/NUSF-151 LTE Wireless Inc

In the Matter of the Application of LTE Wireless, Inc., New York, New York, seeking statewide designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier in the State of Nebraska for the limited purpose of providing Lifeline and Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program services to qualifying customers.

Hearing Officer is Tim Schram.

This hearing is subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Join by computer: https://psc.nebraska.gov/stream

Join by dialing in on any phone or smartphone: + 1-408-418-9388, and enter Access Code 2485 596 7539# when prompted.