Hearing – PI-260 – Pedal Pub Investigation

In the matter of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, on its own motion, seeking to investigate whether pedal pubs are Commission-regulated motor carriers.

This hearing is subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Remote access will be available via WebEx or by telephone.

The Commission WebEx may be accessed by the following link: https://psc.nebraska.gov/stream

Those wishing to attend anonymously may use "anonymous" for their name and "a@b.com" for their email address.

To attend by telephone, dial 1-408-418-9388, then enter 2485 596 7539# when prompted for an access code.

Visit the PSC Meeting/Hearing information page for additional details.