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National Best Warrior Competition 2026...

Competitors qualify with their individually assigned rifles during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 11, 2026, held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 07.11.2026
Date Posted: 07.13.2026 19:31
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1014515
VIRIN: 260711-A-OW673-1324
Filename: DOD_111838113
Length: 00:01:40
Location: FLORIDA, US

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High-Res. Downloads: 2

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National Best Warrior Competition 2026...

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