Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Staff Sgt. Logan Pasker, a Small Arms/Towed Artillery Repairer from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, executes a call for fire during the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango) Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:09 Photo ID: 9811703 VIRIN: 260714-A-LH704-5649 Resolution: 6209x4139 Size: 3.03 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Call For Fire Lane at 2026 Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Shannon Durango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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