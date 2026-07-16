Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: A Florida Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk with 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment conducts an aerial tour during a visit to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (DARNG), Command Sergeant Major James Kendrick, 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, toured the installation to gain an overview of the training center and its capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:22 Photo ID: 9814017 VIRIN: 260715-Z-RH401-9591 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 10.71 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DARNG visits CBJTC [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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