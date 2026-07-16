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DARNG visits CBJTC

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DARNG visits CBJTC

A Florida Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk with 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment conducts an aerial tour during a visit to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard (DARNG), Command Sergeant Major James Kendrick, 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, toured the installation to gain an overview of the training center and its capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 07.15.2026
Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:22
Photo ID: 9814017
VIRIN: 260715-Z-RH401-9591
Resolution: 7008x4672
Size: 10.71 MB
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 7
Downloads: 1

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DARNG visits CBJTC

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