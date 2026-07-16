Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 07.15.2026 U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Brown, right, representing the Florida Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Fouts, representing the Arizona Army National Guard, congratulate each other after Fouts was named the 2026 Army National Guard Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Brown was named 2026 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 14, 2026. Both Soldiers earned their titles after four days of physically and mentally demanding events testing combat readiness, tactical proficiency, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones) Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 21:20 Photo ID: 9813207 VIRIN: 260715-A-PV458-9642 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 18.19 MB Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard names 2026 Best Warrior Competition winners [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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