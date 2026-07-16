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Army National Guard names 2026 Best Warrior...

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Army National Guard names 2026 Best Warrior Competition winners

CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

07.15.2026

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Brown, right, representing the Florida Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Fouts, representing the Arizona Army National Guard, congratulate each other after Fouts was named the 2026 Army National Guard Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Brown was named 2026 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 14, 2026. Both Soldiers earned their titles after four days of physically and mentally demanding events testing combat readiness, tactical proficiency, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones)

Date Taken: 07.15.2026
Date Posted: 07.15.2026 21:20
Photo ID: 9813207
VIRIN: 260715-A-PV458-9642
Resolution: 7008x4672
Size: 18.19 MB
Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 19
Downloads: 0

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Army National Guard names 2026 Best Warrior...

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