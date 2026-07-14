Each competitor's marksmanship is tested during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition July 11, 2026, held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 19:33 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014517 VIRIN: 260711-A-OW673-1951 Filename: DOD_111838116 Length: 00:00:55 Location: FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Marksmanship Test, by SPC Nyesha Louima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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