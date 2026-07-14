OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss.- The Hobie sailing community will turn its attention to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in September 2026, when the 2026 Hobie 16 International Championship is hosted by the Ocean Springs Yacht Club (OSYC) and the Ocean Springs Sailing Squadron, in cooperation with Hobie Class Division 15.

Scheduled for September 12–25, 2026, the championship will be sailed on the Mississippi Sound. The event is open to all Hobie 16 sailors and is expected to attract teams from around the world across a wide range of divisions.

A prestigious event like this can only come together with great partners and sponsors. We are proud to have Coastal Mississippi, Visit Mississippi, Mariner Sails, and the Mississippi Billfish Classic as sponsors.

The championship will be run in two series. Racing for Masters, Grand Masters, Great Grand Masters, Women, and Youth will take place from September 14–17, with the intent of four days of buoy racing. The Open Championship will follow, beginning with a three-day Open Qualifier from September 20–22, before progressing to the Open Final from September 23–25.

Competitors can expect a full regatta experience, with daily breakfast before racing, post-race refreshments, welcome parties, cut parties, and awards dinners scheduled throughout the two-week event. A raid-style race out to Horn Island is also planned.

So far, besides USA sailors, we have competitors from: Greece, South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Denmark and Canada.

Events of this caliber have been held in Spain, China, Australia, Fiji, South Africa, Mexico, France, Guadeloupe, UAE, Netherlands, Tahiti, St. Croix and this year in Ocean Springs, MS!

Ocean Springs makes the perfect setting for this World Event. Constantly receiving numerous national awards for being one of the best small towns in America, Ocean Springs has shopping and culinary experiences galore. The Ocean Springs Yacht Club is also the perfect venue for these World Championships. Founded in 1969 with a deep history in catamaran sailing, the OSYC is in the best location for sailing and racing. The Ocean Springs Sailing Squadron is packed with knowledgeable individuals who know how to put on a regatta like nowhere else. Everyone is extremely excited to host this once in a lifetime event!

Contact:

Krista Vind

Regatta Chairman

850-598-3289

kkvind@gmail.com

Mark Santorelli

Principal Race Officer

309-417-7883

mark@hobiebrat1.com