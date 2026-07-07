2027 CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi Event Registration Now Open

June 24, 2026 (Daytona Beach, FL) – CLASH Endurance is thrilled to announce to age group athletes that registration is now open for CLASH’s Coastal Mississippi event being held on April 2-4, 2027. On the heels of an exciting debut in March, 2,000+ athletes ranging in age participated in one of several multisport events with scenery such as Jones Park, Gulfport Marina & Yacht Club and the Mississippi Aquarium as the backdrop. In addition to overwhelming support from the city and City of Gulfport Mayor Hugh Keating, a variety of industry and local partners were on hand or part of the wellness expo that also featured live music and food trucks. Award ceremonies will take place once again next year, recognizing the wide range of participants and abilities. Additionally, CLASH Endurance will strengthen its collaboration with the sport’s national governing body by hosting a new event in 2027: the USA Triathlon Paratriathlon National Qualifier on April 4, part of a premier national-level racing circuit for emerging paratriathletes in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CLASH Endurance and expand opportunities for paratriathletes to compete at a high level,” said Auburn Bosworth, USA Triathlon Para Development Senior Coordinator. “These events will play an important role in athlete development and the growth of paratriathlon in the United States by extending the race season and creating new opportunities to reach and engage athletes in different regions.”

The new Paratriathlon event is designed to increase domestic racing opportunities and strengthen the pipeline of future elite athletes. The series provides paratriathletes and Athletes with Disabilities (ATD1) the chance to compete in sprint-distance races conducted under USA Triathlon and World Triathlon paratriathlon competition rules and an opportunity to earn qualification for 2027 USA Triathlon Paratriathlon National Championships.

“We are thrilled to welcome CLASH Endurance back to Coastal Mississippi in 2027 and to continue this exceptional partnership,” said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. “Together with Visit Mississippi, the City of Gulfport and our tourism and hospitality partners, we are proud to host the USA Triathlon Paratriathlon National Qualifier, an event that embodies our commitment to inclusivity and highlights Coastal Mississippi as a destination where athletes of all abilities, their families and supporters, can come together to compete, connect and create lasting memories.”

With a relaxed and coastal vibe, athletes and spectators can enjoy all that Coastal Mississippi has to offer; from culture, to entertainment, world-class dining and unique attractions, there is truly something for the entire family. Participants at any of the weekend’s events will experience protected swim courses, safe, traffic-controlled bike routes and true southern hospitality on their way to the finish line. Registration and a tentative event schedule can be found here: https://clashendurance.com/pages/coastal-mississippi

Andre Lapar, COO of CLASH Endurance says, “Coastal Mississippi has been such a gracious host community and the inclusion of the paratriathletes is a testament to that. All are welcome and we know that these athletes will showcase what is possible through their determination and perseverance. We know this will bring more athletes off the sidelines to race alongside these inspirational competitors.”

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic venues across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway™, home of “The Great American Race™”- the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. Each February, the Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous landmarks and attractions. In addition, previous CLASH Endurance Miami events have drawn a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes from dozens of prestigious universities and weekend warriors for a challenging course at the historic Homestead-Miami Speedway®. New to the series is CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi held each spring in Gulfport. For media inquiries, photos or interviews, contact Blair LaHaye, blair@clash-usa.com .

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon, and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 3,500 events and races and connects with and supports more than 300,000 unique active members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroots level with athletes, coaches, and race directors — as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation — USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon Championships, Pan American Games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. USA Triathlon is a proud member of World Triathlon and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

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