Fly Llama Brewing Named a Top 10 Producer in the 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship

BILOXI, MS — Fly Llama Brewing is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Hard Seltzer Producers” in the prestigious 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship. This annual competition, held in Oxford, Ohio, is the largest and most respected dedicated hard seltzer competition in the United States.

In addition to being ranked among the top producers in the nation, Fly Llama Brewing’s creative lineup secured four major medals:

Gold Medal: Pawpaw Seltzer

Pawpaw Seltzer Silver Medal: Honeydew Seltzer

Honeydew Seltzer Silver Medal: Blackberry Seltzer

Blackberry Seltzer Bronze Medal: Muscadine Seltzer

“We are honored to be included in this esteemed group of producers,” said David Reese, founder of Fly Llama Brewing. “Being recognized among the top 10 in a field of incredible talent from across the country is a testament to our commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation.”

The 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship evaluated entries across 37 categories, including traditional hard seltzers and hard sodas. This year’s event saw a record-breaking number of entries, underscoring the dynamic growth of the seltzer scene.

About Fly Llama Brewing

Fly Llama Brewing is a craft brewery on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that offers approachable craft beer and refreshing hard seltzers made from locally sourced ingredients. Fly Llama celebrates both traditional and new-aged brewing techniques that raise a glass to classic styles and quirky concoctions that embrace Southern flavors and unique ingredients. Located in the heart of Downtown Biloxi, Mississippi, Fly Llama Brewing is a place where everyone is welcome. The brewery lives by the mantra, “if you’re going to be a Llama, be a Fly Llama.”

Founder and brewmaster David Reese, who earned his brewing degree from the Siebel Institute of Technology, holds the prestigious title of Master Cicerone—a designation earned by 29 people worldwide. This credential recognizes an exceptional understanding of brewing, beer evaluation, and pairing, ensuring that every product leaving the brewery meets the highest standards of technical and aesthetic quality.

For more information on the U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship, visit 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship’s Medal Winners and Grand National Champion – U.S. Open Championships .

For more information about Fly Llama Brewing, visit Fly Llama Brewing – Fly Llama Brewing

For more information about the Cicerone Program, visit Cicerone Certification Program – Professional Certification for Beer Experts | Cicerone Certification Program