CTDOT to Construct a Sidewalk Along Route 7 and 33 Wilton

The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s (CTDOT) is developing plans to construct a sidewalk along Route 7 from Kent Road to Route 33, and along Route 33 from Dudley Road to No. 167 Danbury Road, in Wilton.

The project involves improvements to pedestrian accommodation by providing a continuous sidewalk network between pedestrian traffic generators and various transit, retail, and manufacturing facilities, within and nearby the project areas. The project also includes illumination, bus stop amenities, crosswalks, pedestrian traffic signal equipment, and pavement markings to meet current ADA and design standards.

The present schedule indicated that the design plans will be completed in the spring of 2028, with construction anticipated to start in the fall of 2028, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding, and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% Federal and 20% State funds.

It is CTDOT’s policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns with us to assist in the project’s development. If anyone has information or comments on this project, please contact Mr. Devin M. Racicot, P.E., Project Manager, at (860) 594-2735 or via email at Devin.Racicot@ct.gov. Please refer to State Project No. 0161-0148.