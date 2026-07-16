Public Information Meeting Replacement of Bridge Carrying Willow Street over Willow Brook in Hamden

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct an in-person public information meeting concerning the replacement of Bridge No. 04896 carrying Willow Street over Willow Brook on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hamden Government Center in the Engineering Conference Room on the third floor, located at 2750 Dixwell Avenue. This meeting location is ADA accessible.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. For more information, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTHamden0061-0157.

“This project will construct a replacement bridge that will ensure longevity and safety for all roadway users,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Michelle Rame. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed improvements will consist of temporary construction and slope easements.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2029 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $3 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Michelle Rame at Michelle.Rame@ct.gov or 860-594-3319.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.