CTDOT Wins Regional Award for Route 34 Reconstruction in Derby

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced it received a regional 2026 America's Transportation Award for its reconstruction of Route 34 (Main Street) in Derby.

Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the America's Transportation Awards recognize projects that deliver meaningful community benefits. CTDOT on Tuesday received the Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Project award for the Route 34 reconstruction, which was selected as a regional winner in the Northeast.

The $18.7 million project improved traffic flow, enhanced pedestrian and bicycle safety, modernized intersections and traffic signals, expanded parking and opportunities for housing development, and created a safer, more accessible streetscape. Construction began in spring 2022 and was completed in 2025.

"Rebuilding downtown corridors creates safer streets, spurs the local economy, and makes our communities more vibrant," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. "This recognition of a locally driven project reflects the outstanding work of CTDOT employees and the strong partnership with the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments and the City of Derby to deliver a project that will benefit the community for generations."

“For almost two decades, the America’s Transportation Awards has highlighted the innovative work state DOTs do to improve communities and enhance the lives of the people who live and visit them,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. “AASHTO is proud to recognize the diverse and forward-thinking projects that are improving safety, mobility, and quality of life in communities across the country."

All nominated projects first compete at the regional level against projects of their own size: "Small" (projects costing up to $10 million), "Medium" (projects costing between $10 million and $100 million), and "Large" (projects costing more than $100 million).

Following the regional competitions, the top three scoring projects from each region will advance to the America's Transportation Awards top 12, which will be announced in early September 2026. Those projects will then compete for the national Grand Prize, selected by an independent panel of judges, and the People's Choice Award, determined through online public voting. The winners will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in November in Louisville, Kentucky.

To learn more about the America's Transportation Awards, visit americastransportationawards.org.