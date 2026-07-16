CTDOT Reminds Drivers to Slow Down This Summer as Speeding Deaths Remain a Serious Concern

New "Speeding is Killing All of Us" campaign highlights the devastating consequences of speeding

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), in partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies, is reminding drivers to slow down this summer as speed enforcement efforts increase across Connecticut during the month of July. The statewide effort combines education, awareness, and enforcement to address one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in the state.

In 2024, the last year of verifiable data, Connecticut recorded 126 fatalities due to speeding and reckless driving, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

As part of this effort, CTDOT has launched its new "Speeding is Killing All of Us" public awareness campaign, designed to encourage drivers to think about the real-life consequences of speeding and make safer choices behind the wheel. Through television, digital, social media, and outdoor advertising, the campaign delivers an urgent message: speeding puts every road user at risk.

"Speeding is one of the most preventable causes of traffic deaths,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Every time someone chooses to drive faster than the posted speed limit, they're putting themselves and everyone around them at risk. We want drivers to pause, think about who they're sharing the road with, and simply slow down."

Watch the campaign here: Speeding is Killing All of Us

Most speeding-related deaths in Connecticut occur on local roads, not highways. While the campaign's billboards will be displayed along major roadways, CTDOT hopes the message resonates with drivers wherever they travel. The faster a vehicle travels, the greater the risk of serious or fatal injury.

"Speeding remains one of the most dangerous driving behaviors we encounter on Connecticut's roads," said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the Connecticut State Police. "Throughout July, Connecticut State Troopers will increase speed enforcement efforts to deter dangerous driving behaviors and encourage motorists to obey posted speed limits. Slowing down saves lives."

“Speed enforcement and public awareness campaigns work hand in hand to improve roadway safety,” said Watertown Police Chief Josh Bernegger, Chairman of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association (CPCA) Traffic Safety Committee. “Police departments across Connecticut will continue working to remind drivers that speed limits exist to protect everyone who shares our roads.”

Why slowing down matters:

A pedestrian struck at higher speeds is significantly less likely to survive.

Speeding reduces the time drivers have to react to unexpected hazards.

Even familiar roads can become deadly when drivers exceed the speed limit.

Choosing to slow down protects everyone sharing Connecticut's roads.

For more information about the dangers of speeding, visit nhtsa.gov.