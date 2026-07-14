4biddenknowledge Positions for Micro-Drama Content Expansion as Global Demand for Short-Form Streaming Accelerates

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BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4biddenknowledge TV, the streaming platform operated by 4biddenknowledge Inc., today announced its strategic expansion into micro-drama programming as consumer demand for premium short-form entertainment continues to grow worldwide.Micro-drama has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in digital entertainment. According to Sensor Tower, short-drama applications generated approximately $700 million in global revenue during the first quarter of 2025, representing nearly four times the revenue reported during the same period in 2024. Marketing Dive has also reported that micro- and short-drama applications experienced 115% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, underscoring accelerating consumer adoption of serialized, mobile-first content.Building on its existing streaming platform, 4BK TV intends to expand its content strategy by developing and distributing original micro-drama programming designed for today’s on-the-go audiences. The initiative reflects the company’s focus on evolving viewer preferences and expanding the variety of entertainment available to subscribers.“Entertainment is evolving toward shorter, more engaging experiences that fit seamlessly into people’s daily lives,” said Billy Carson, Founder and CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. “Our expansion into micro-drama represents an exciting opportunity to broaden the 4BK TV content offering while remaining committed to delivering compelling, thought-provoking programming that resonates with audiences around the world. We believe this format complements our long-term vision of creating innovative digital entertainment experiences.”The company believes the addition of micro-drama programming will complement its existing library of educational, documentary, and original content while expanding creative opportunities for writers, producers, directors, and emerging talent.4BK TV plans to provide additional updates regarding its content initiatives as projects advance.About 4biddenknowledge TV4biddenknowledge TV is a subscription-based streaming platform offering original series, documentaries, educational programming, and exclusive digital content spanning science, history, consciousness, wellness, and entertainment. The platform is owned and operated by 4biddenknowledge Inc.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned content initiatives, strategic expansion, market opportunities, and future business objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.Contact:Cynthia DeMonteinvestors@4biddenknowledge.aiir@bellrosecapital.com

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