BELR Subsidiary 4BiddenKnowledge to Bring the 4BK BioKey™ Educational Breath Biomarker Wellness Device to Market

Patent-Pending Handheld Breathomics Platform Designed to Help Consumers Understand Metabolic Wellness, Lifestyle Patterns, and Health Awareness in Single Breath

Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BELR)

4BiddenKnowledge has always been about empowering humanity through knowledge. BioKey extends that mission into the next frontier of personal wellness technology.” — Billy Carson

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, 4BiddenKnowledge Inc., plans to bring its patent-pending 4BK BioKey™ educational breath biomarker wellness device to the consumer pre-order market, with initial fulfillment targeted for approximately six months after order placement.The 4BK BioKey™, branded as “The Breath of Knowledge,” is being developed as a handheld consumer breathomics platform designed to provide users with non-invasive wellness insights through breath-based biomarker education. The device is intended to help consumers better understand metabolic trends, breath-based wellness markers, lifestyle patterns, and personal health optimization signals through a simple breath test.BioKey is being positioned as an educational wellness device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease or medical condition. The device is not intended to replace physician guidance, clinical testing, laboratory diagnostics, or any authorized medical device.BioKey is being positioned as an educational wellness device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease or medical condition. The device is not intended to replace physician guidance, clinical testing, laboratory diagnostics, or any authorized medical device.Human breath contains more than 1,000 volatile organic compounds, commonly known as VOCs, that may reflect metabolic and physiological processes. The BioKey platform is being designed to analyze 60+ breath biomarkers and biomarker signatures using a modular sensor architecture that includes metal oxide semiconductor sensors, non-dispersive infrared CO₂ sensing, and electrochemical sensing platforms. The company believes this architecture may provide consumers with a new category of real-time wellness education, metabolic awareness, and personalized lifestyle feedback.“BioKey is designed to empower people with a new level of self-awareness,” said Billy Carson, inventor of BioKey and CEO of Bell Rose Capital Inc. “This is not about replacing doctors or medical testing. This is about helping individuals understand their own bodies more deeply, using breath as a non-invasive window into wellness, lifestyle patterns, metabolic trends, and personal optimization.”The company’s current BioKey development roadmap includes a handheld device with a disposable mouthpiece, guided breath testing, CO₂-based sample validation, onboard display functionality, Bluetooth connectivity, and AI-assisted wellness insights. The device is being designed to provide certain results directly on its built-in display without requiring a smartphone, while also connecting to a mobile app ecosystem for deeper trend tracking and personalized educational feedback.According to the company’s BioKey development materials, planned platform features include:Single-breath wellness testing designed to provide non-invasive breath biomarker education.60+ breath biomarkers and biomarker signatures across metabolic wellness, oxidative stress, respiratory wellness, gastrointestinal wellness, hepatic wellness, cardiovascular wellness, neurological wellness, environmental exposure, and emerging research categories.The BioKey app ecosystem is being designed to support personalized wellness education through guided testing, trend visualization, lifestyle correlation, AI recommendations, PDF export capabilities, and integration pathways with digital health platforms such as Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and educational content within the 4BiddenKnowledge Academy ecosystem. The deck also describes a tiered subscription model with free, premium, pro, and enterprise/clinic options.“4BiddenKnowledge has always been about empowering humanity through knowledge,” Carson continued. “BioKey extends that mission into the next frontier of personal wellness technology. We believe the future of health awareness will be non-invasive, personalized, educational, and accessible from home.”The company currently expects the BioKey device to be offered at a consumer pre-order price of $499.00, with order fulfillment expected to take approximately six months. Additional details regarding pre-orders, product availability, app features, subscription options, and the commercial launch schedule will be released as development milestones are completed.Consumers and investors can visit www.4biddenknowledge.ai for additional information.________________________________________Important Consumer NoticeThe 4BK BioKey™ is being developed as an educational wellness device. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease or medical condition. Information generated by the device should not be used to make medical decisions. Consumers should always consult a licensed healthcare professional regarding any medical symptoms, conditions, concerns, diagnosis, treatment, or health-related decisions.________________________________________About Bell Rose Capital Inc.Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) is a publicly traded company focused on strategic growth, innovation, media, education, technology, and emerging consumer platforms. Through its wholly owned subsidiary 4BiddenKnowledge Inc., the company is expanding its ecosystem across streaming media, education, publishing, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, wellness technology, and consumer innovation.________________________________________About 4BiddenKnowledge Inc.4BiddenKnowledge Inc. is a multimedia, education, technology, and conscious media company founded by Billy Carson. The company operates across streaming television, online education, publishing, digital media, live events, e-commerce, and emerging technology. 4BiddenKnowledge is focused on making advanced knowledge accessible to global audiences through media, education, innovation, and community-driven platforms.________________________________________Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, commercialization, pre-order availability, fulfillment timing, pricing, technical capabilities, market potential, app ecosystem, subscription features, regulatory pathway, and future business prospects of the 4BK BioKey™ device.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, product development delays, manufacturing challenges, regulatory review, market acceptance, supply chain availability, capital requirements, technology performance, competitive factors, and other risks associated with early-stage product commercialization.Bell Rose Capital Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.________________________________________Contact:Bell Rose Capital Inc. / 4BiddenKnowledge Inc.ir@bellrosecapitalinc.comWebsite: www.4biddenknowledge.ai Ticker: OTCID: BELR

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