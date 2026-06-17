4Biddenknowledge Inc. a subsidiary of (OTCID: BELR), Issues Notice to Shareholders With Unlocated or Unverified Holdings

Announces a formal initiative to identify and reconnect with certain legacy shareholders

Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BELR)

We appreciate the cooperation of all shareholders as we complete this reconciliation process.” — Billy Carson

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Biddenknowledge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR), today announced a formal initiative to identify and reconnect with certain legacy shareholders whose historical holdings do not currently appear on the records of the Company’s transfer agent, DealMaker.tech.A limited number of shareholder positions may be unaccounted for due to outdated address information, changes in contact details, or incomplete transfers associated with legacy transactions previously administered by TruCrowd. TruCrowd is no longer in operation, and certain historical records from that platform may not have fully transferred to the Company’s current systems.To ensure accurate record keeping and compliance with applicable securities regulations, any current or former investor who believes their shares may be missing, unreflected, or otherwise unverified must complete the verification form available at the following link:With regards to supporting documentation, please provide wires/proof of purchase and the corresponding trade confirmations from TruCrowd or from the company.This is the only accepted method of communication for this process.Shareholders must not contact investor relations personnel directly.No telephone calls, direct emails, or alternative correspondence will be reviewed or processed.All shareholder records will be maintained internally going forward to ensure accuracy, regulatory compliance, and proper administration.“We appreciate the cooperation of all shareholders as we complete this reconciliation process,” said Billy Carson, CEO of 4Biddenknowledge Inc.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, strategic initiatives, expansion plans, monetization strategies, product development, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) and 4biddenknowledge Inc. undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.Contact:investors@4biddenknowledge.com

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