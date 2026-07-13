Derby Barracks / Report of a plane crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A5003929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Pisgah in the town of Westmore

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, the Vermont State Police received an automatic emergency alert from a cellphone that indicated a possible airplane crash involving multiple occupants. The alert indicated the possible crash had occurred on Mount Pisgah in the town of Westmore, Vermont.

Numerous first-response agencies mobilized crews to the scene, including the Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont Division of Fire Safety, Glover Ambulance Service, Westmore Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and other agencies. First responders initiated a coordinated search effort to locate the site of the reported crash. Personnel searched the area for signs of a downed aircraft and coordinated resources across the involved agencies to assist.

The Vermont State Police and the Vermont Division of Fire Safety deployed unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to assist with the search. Troopers, Fish and Wildlife game wardens, Orleans County sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel deployed on foot to search the terrain. Shortly thereafter, the National Guard responded and conducted an aerial search of the large, heavily wooded area surrounding Mount Pisgah to locate any evidence of a downed aircraft.

During the search, the Vermont State Police identified the owner of the cellphone from which the automatic emergency alert originated. Multiple attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful during initial search efforts. After about three hours, the owner of the cellphone contacted the Vermont State Police and advised they had not been involved in an aircraft crash but did hike trails on Mount Pisgah. Based on this information, the search was concluded, and no evidence of a downed aircraft or injured parties was located.

Investigation determined the cellphone owner never lost possession of the device, and it remains unclear what triggered the automated emergency alert.

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