Condemned Incarcerated Person Jerry T. Bunyard Dies

SACRAMENTO – Jerry T. Bunyard, who was serving a condemned sentence, died on July 10, 2026, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC). He was 76 years old.

At a 4:44 p.m., Bunyard was pronounced deceased at an outside medical facility by medical staff. The Sacramento County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.

Bunyard was received from San Joaquin County on February 2, 1981, and placed on condemned status for first-degree murder.

There are currently 567 condemned people in CDCR. More information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

SAC opened in 1986 and houses more than 2,200 medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. SAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,500 people.

Jerry T. Bunyard (deceased)

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