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Broome County Public Library to Close Temporarily for Construction

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – The Broome County Public Library will be temporarily closed for construction from Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17, 2026.

The library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 and resume normal operating hours.

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Broome County Public Library to Close Temporarily for Construction

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