Crash Near Inkom Causes Major Traffic Delays
Please direct questions to:
District 5
Southeastern Idaho
5255 S. 5th Ave.
Suite 1
Pocatello, ID 83204
Phone: (208) 239-9800
Fax: (208) 239-9885
Serving Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties.
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