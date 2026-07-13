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Crash Near Inkom Causes Major Traffic Delays

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District 5
Southeastern Idaho

5255 S. 5th Ave.
Suite 1
Pocatello, ID 83204
Phone: (208) 239-9800
Fax: (208) 239-9885

Serving Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties.

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Crash Near Inkom Causes Major Traffic Delays

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