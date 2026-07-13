7-15-26 Planning Commission Meeting

The Alachua County Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville). This meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The committee will take public comments in person only. The meeting can be viewed on Cox Channel 12, the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), or the county’s video-on-demand website.

Item for the Planning Commission meeting:

Z26-000005 Everlee Farmstead Community Large-scale Comprehensive Plan Amendment – This is a request by England-Thims and Miller, Inc. (Lindsay Haga, agent) for the University of Florida Foundation, Inc. (owner) for a large-scale land use amendment, amending the future land use designation from Rural/Agriculture (1 dwelling unit per 5 acres) to Everlee Farmstead Community on approximately 997 acres located on the east side of SW 122nd Street (Parker Road), south of Myra Terwilliger Elementary School and north of State Road 24 (Archer Road). The application proposes additional policies implementing the Hickory Sink Special Area Plan.

For more information, contact the Alachua County Growth Management Department at 352-374-5249 or Chris Dawson at cdawson@alachuacounty.gov.

View the Planning Commission agenda.

