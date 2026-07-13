Warren County seeks worksites for SNAP/Temporary Assistance recipients

Warren County is recruiting additional partners for the county’s Work Experience Program, which pairs temporary assistance/SNAP recipients with local non-profits and government entities.

Changes to federal law will result in additional temporary or nutrition assistance recipients being required to work or volunteer when capable of doing so, and the Work Experience Program (WEP) places them with non-profit and government employers at no cost to the work site.

Warren County Department of Social Services currently works with a number of agencies and non-profits for WEP, but the need for additional partners will grow as new requirements are phased in that will result in recipients learning employment skills.

More details include:

WEP participants cannot replace paid workers or fill open paid positions.

Supervision is required on site.

Hours that participants can work are established by DSS staff

Worksites can include NY state or federal agencies; municipal or public agencies; and/or public or private non-profit entities.

Said Josette Kill, Warren County Principal Social Welfare Examiner: “Through these collaborations, participants gain invaluable experience, develop work skills, and receive mentorship. Learning new skills can expand employment opportunities benefiting individuals to build their resumes, enhance job readiness, and foster a sense of community involvement and contribution. Nonprofit organizations interested in creating pathways to success for our participants and strengthen our community are encouraged to reach out.”

Representatives of agencies that are interested in potentially hosting one or more WEP participants can call or email [email protected] or call 518-764-7802.

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