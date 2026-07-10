Warren County DA Jason Carusone chosen as top prosecutor

Warren County is honored to announce that Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone has been chosen as the 2026 New York Executive Leadership Prosecutor of the Year by the New York Prosecutors Training Institute.

Carusone was presented the award on June 24th, 2026 at the summer conference of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York in Canandaigua. Carusone was recognized for strong leadership, dynamic litigation skills and impeccable character, according to NYPTI. In addition, he was commended for being a leader in developing proven strategies to help meet the demands of New York’s new evidence discovery compliance rules while being willing to assist prosecutors around the state.

Carusone, a Queensbury High School and SUNY Adirondack graduate, has been a prosecutor for the Warren County District Attorney’s Office for the last 27 years and served as the Warren County District Attorney since 2017.

District Attorney Carusone said: “It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from my peers. While my name is on the award, it really reflects the people around me who have been instrumental in the success of this office. I have had the privilege of following great leaders, including former District Attorney Sterling Goodspeed, who hired me, and former District Attorney Kathleen B. Hogan, who introduced me to both the New York Prosecutors Training Institute and the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York. Today, we have an extraordinary team at the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, and any individual success is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said: “We were glad to learn that New York Prosecutors Training Institute honored District Attorney Jason Carusone for the outstanding work we see from Jason and his office day in and day out. Jason is a credit to Warren County and we have been very fortunate to have him as part of our District Attorney’s Office for nearly three decades.”

Carusone was nominated for the award by Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby and Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella.

(Photo caption -- Warren County DA Jason Carusone, fourth from right, with family and colleagues after receiving statewide top prosecutor award June 24, 2026)

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