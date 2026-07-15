Warren County Workforce Director honored for summer celebration for tourism workers

Warren County’s efforts to thank our region’s summer workforce with an annual celebration has been recognized with an award from the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA).

Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County’s Director of Workforce Development, was honored by NYSTIA for Excellence in Transformational Stewardship in the Workforce Development category for creation of the annual Summer Workforce Celebration, which has served as a “thank you” and awards ceremony for Warren County hospitality, tourism and retail workers each September since 2022.

Last September’s celebration brought more than 350 local workers from 70-plus businesses in Warren County together for a free ride and dinner aboard the Lake George Steamboat Co’s Lac du Saint Sacrement tour boat. (The first three years were held at The Great Escape amusement park.)

NYSTIA’s leadership team was on hand for the event, and expressed how impressed they were with the impact of awards and recognition for the local hospitality workforce, which results in a strong sense of community and helps retain workers in the industry. The tourism industry is vital to Warren County’s economy, as studies show that without tourism dollars, Warren County residents would pay over $3,000 more in property taxes annually.

Ochsendorf said: “It’s critical that we not only recognize the long hours the hospitality workforce dedicates to our tourists and locals every summer but that we also retain this important workforce for the months and years to come. The people shortage is unfortunately permanent because of demographic shifts so we are more likely to retain our workforce when they feel valued and recognized for their efforts. One of the many things that Warren County does better than most is the private-public sector partnerships to make events like this a success. We are very proud of that and honored to be recognized by NYSTIA.”

Ochsendorf will receive the NYSTIA award in September at the 2026 NYS Tourism Excellence Summit in Corning.

The New York State Tourism Excellence Awards are open to all tourism professionals and organizations around New York. Awards are determined through a competitive evaluation process led by a panel of impartial industry experts.

Planning for the 2026 Warren County Summer Workforce Celebration is underway with a tentative date of September 14, 2026 at Lake George Steamboat Co. again.

Most of the expenses for this annual event are paid for by tourism industry donors, with thousands of dollars in prizes like gift baskets, overnight stays, and admission tickets to attractions awarded to workers who were nominated by their employers.

Sponsors are being lined up for this year’s event. Businesses that would like to contribute to the event are invited to email Ochsendorf at [email protected] and/or send checks to Warren County Tourism Department at Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 Route 9, Lake George, 12845.

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Note: Photo attached of Liza Ochsendorf and participants from the 2025 Warren County Tourism Worker Celebration aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrement tour boat.