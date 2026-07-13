Barnstable County Provides Information on Proposed Charter Study Commission and Candidate Nomination Process

Published on: July 13, 2026

July 13, 2026 (BARNSTABLE, MA) — Barnstable County is providing information about the proposed Charter Study Commission that will appear on the November 2026 State Election ballot, along with important deadlines for residents interested in running for election to the Commission if it is established.

If approved by voters, the Charter Study Commission would consist of one elected commissioner from each of Barnstable County’s 15 towns. The Commission will review the current Barnstable County Charter and governmental structure, conduct a public review process, and issue findings and recommendations upon completion of its work.

Residents interested in serving as a Charter Study Commissioner may obtain nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s Office in the municipality where they reside.

Key candidate filing deadlines include:

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 – Deadline to submit nomination papers to the local Town Clerk for certification.

– Deadline to submit nomination papers to the local Town Clerk for certification. Tuesday, August 25, 2026 – Deadline to file certified nomination papers with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Candidates must be registered voters residing in the town they seek to represent and obtain the required certified signatures to qualify for the ballot. One Charter Study Commissioner would be elected from each of Barnstable County’s 15 towns.

The proposed Charter Study Commission will appear as a ballot question on the November 2026 State Election ballot. At the same election, voters will also elect one Charter Study Commissioner from each town. Commissioners would take office only if the ballot question is approved by voters.

Additional information about the proposed Charter Study Commission, including the ballot question, candidate requirements, key dates, and frequently asked questions, is available at www.capecod.gov/charterreview.

For questions about nomination papers or candidate filing requirements, contact your local Town Clerk or the Massachusetts Elections Division at 617-727-2828 or [email protected].

About Barnstable County: Barnstable County provides regional services, programs, and leadership to the fifteen towns of Cape Cod. Through collaboration and innovation, the County works to address shared challenges and improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors across the region. Learn more at www.capecod.gov.