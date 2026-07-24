Register for Webinars on Women and Investing, Retirement Planning

Check out upcoming webinars hosted by the Wisconsin Deferred Compensation Program (WDC).

Learn why a supplemental retirement savings plan like the WDC, along with your WRS pension, is equally important in growing your personal savings and attaining a financially comfortable and secure retirement.

For Employees

The following webinars are geared for both WDC participants and nonparticipants.

Women and Investing

Learn how WDC resources can help women become more confident about their financial future. A local WDC Retirement Plan Advisor will answer questions and provide additional resources.

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Your Journey to Retirement

Learn about the value and benefits of saving and investing for your retirement through the WDC. A local WDC Retirement Plan Advisor will answer questions and provide additional resources.

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How to Enroll in the WDC

New employees or anyone who wants to enroll in the WDC can join a WDC Retirement Plan Advisor who will provide a brief overview of the WDC and walk attendees step-by step through enrollment.

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For Employees with WDC Accounts

Retirement Planning with the WDC (Pre-Retirement)

Learn what steps you need to take to get ready for and enjoy your retirement. A local WDC Retirement Plan Advisor will answer questions and provide additional resources.

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Retirement Readiness Review (Virtual, Phone, or In-person)

Meeting with your local WDC Retirement Plan Advisor can help you better understand your options — from evaluating contributions and catch-up opportunities to reviewing your investment mix and income strategy. These complimentary one-on-one conversations are designed to help you better understand your retirement planning options as you approach retirement.

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For Retirees with WDC Accounts

Thriving in Retirement for Retirees

This session explores the various aspects of life after leaving the WDC, key considerations for managing your finances, and insights on strategies for a successful retirement journey. A local WDC Retirement Plan Advisor will answer questions and provide additional resources.

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