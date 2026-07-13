Rep. Michael Hale secures more than $3.6 million for roadway projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville, announced more than $3.6 million in state transportation funding has been awarded to Cannon and Jackson counties to support roadway improvement projects. Administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the funding will be used to resurface two critical state highways, improving safety, preserving existing infrastructure and enhancing travel across the Volunteer State.

The resurfacing projects are part of TDOT’s ongoing efforts to preserve Tennessee’s transportation network through proactive maintenance, helping provide safer, more reliable roadways while extending the lifespan of existing infrastructure.

“Maintaining Tennessee’s transportation infrastructure is one of the soundest investments we can make and projects like these reflect a commitment to responsible stewardship,” said Hale. “By preserving our existing roadways and addressing maintenance needs before more costly repairs become necessary, we’re not only improving safety and extending the life of our infrastructure; we’re keeping our communities connected.”

Cannon County has been awarded $2,398,466.34 to resurface state Route 53 from Pleasant Ridge to the DeKalb County line. Construction is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026. Jackson and Putnam counties have been awarded $1,276,444.47 to resurface state Route 290 from state Route 56 in Jackson County to Shipley Road in Putnam County. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 30, 2026.

Rep. Michael Hale represents District 40, which includes Cannon, DeKalb, Jackson, Smith and part of Wilson counties.

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