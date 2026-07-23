Rep. Pat Marsh congratulates volunteer fire departmentsfor receiving state safety grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville, is congratulating volunteer fire departments across Bedford, Lincoln and Moore counties for receiving state grant funding through the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to strengthen emergency response capabilities and help protect communities across Southern Middle Tennessee.
Volunteer fire departments play a vital role in the Volunteer State’s emergency response system, particularly in rural communities where they often serve as the primary first responders to fires, vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and natural disasters.
“These grants are an investment in public safety, ensuring our departments have the equipment and support they need to respond quickly when emergencies happen,” said Marsh. “Volunteer firefighters selflessly give their time to protect our families, businesses and communities, often with limited resources and without expecting anything in return. I’m grateful to the Department of Commerce and Insurance for recognizing the important role these men and women play in keeping Tennesseans safe.”
Staffed largely by volunteers, these departments rely on state grants and community support to purchase equipment, maintain apparatus and ensure firefighters have the training and resources needed to respond safely and effectively.
The following agencies in District 62 received grant awards:
Bedford County
- Bedford County Fire Department – $36,036
- Bell Buckle Volunteer Fire Department – $12,221
- Wartrace Volunteer Fire Department – $20,408
Lincoln County
- Lincoln County Volunteer Fire Rescue – $47,200
- Fayetteville Fire Department – $50,500
Moore County
- Metro Moore Volunteer Fire Department – $47,200
Rep. Pat Marsh represents District 62, which includes Bedford, Moore and part of Lincoln counties.
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