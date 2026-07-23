Rep. Iris Rudder encourages Tennesseans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Iris Rudder, R-Winchester, is encouraging residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

“A new school year brings fresh opportunities for students, teachers and families,” Rudder said. “Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday helps make back-to-school shopping a little easier by allowing families to save on the essentials they need for the year ahead. I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings.”

Qualified purchases include clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, school and art supplies priced at $100 or less and computers or tablets priced at $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can purchase eligible items tax-free both online and in-person. Items purchased must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, including full lists of exempt and not exempt items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

Iris Rudder represents District 39 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes Franklin and Marion counties.

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