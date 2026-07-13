Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Sgt. Christian Welch, a Combat Engineer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 205th Engineer Battalion, performs a warrior task during Best Warrior 2026's land navigation event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 07.12.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 10:21 Photo ID: 9807582 VIRIN: 260712-Z-RH401-8533 Resolution: 6780x4520 Size: 8.41 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior 2026 competitors test warrior skills during land navigation, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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