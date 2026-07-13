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Best Warrior 2026 competitors test warrior skills...

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Best Warrior 2026 competitors test warrior skills during land navigation

Sgt. Christian Welch, a Combat Engineer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 205th Engineer Battalion, performs a warrior task during Best Warrior 2026's land navigation event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 07.12.2026
Date Posted: 07.13.2026 10:21
Photo ID: 9807582
VIRIN: 260712-Z-RH401-8533
Resolution: 6780x4520
Size: 8.41 MB
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 10
Downloads: 1

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Best Warrior 2026 competitors test warrior skills...

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