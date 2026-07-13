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National Best Warrior 2026 competitors challenge...

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National Best Warrior 2026 competitors challenge themselves through obstacle course

Sgt. Robert Handrahan, a special forces weapons sergeant with 1st Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (1/20th SFG A) maneuvers an obstacle during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 07.13.2026
Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:50
Photo ID: 9807804
VIRIN: 260713-Z-RH401-2944
Resolution: 7008x4672
Size: 12.18 MB
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 12
Downloads: 1

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National Best Warrior 2026 competitors challenge...

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