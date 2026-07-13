Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Sgt. Robert Handrahan, a special forces weapons sergeant with 1st Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (1/20th SFG A) maneuvers an obstacle during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 07.13.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:50 Photo ID: 9807804 VIRIN: 260713-Z-RH401-2944 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 12.18 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior 2026 competitors challenge themselves through obstacle course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.