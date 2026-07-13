County Fire Marshal implements burn ban beginning July 15

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Starting at 12:01 am Wednesday, July 15, all land clearing and residential burning in Clark County will be restricted until further notice.

The Fire Marshal also is rescinding all burning permits issued prior to the ban. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted. The burning restrictions do not apply to federally managed lands.

To have predictable and consistent burn bans, outdoor burning is restricted from July 15 through Sept. 30 each year. Designating this period was based on years of information about fuel conditions. However, under certain conditions, a ban can begin sooner or end later. “Fortunately, this year we have experienced cooler and wetter weather leading into July so the ban was not implemented sooner,” said county Fire Marshal Donna Goddard.

Recreational campfires on forest lands are allowed only in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks. On private land, recreational fires are permitted when built according to the following regulations:

Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.

Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.

Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.

Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.

Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.