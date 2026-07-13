County Commission on Aging cancels July meeting

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The Clark County Commission on Aging has canceled its July 20 meeting. The group’s series on housing and mobility will continue at its Aug. 17 meeting.

Commission on Aging meetings are held in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options. Attend in the sixth-floor Hearing Room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., or join by phone or computer through information provided at: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/commission-aging-meetings.

Commission meetings are carried on CVTV Channel 23/323 and online at www.cvtv.org. To see replay times, go to www.cvtv.org.

The Commission on Aging, supported by the of the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan and provides leadership addressing needs of aging community members.

CONTACT:

Susan Ellinger, Community Planning

564.397.4516, susan.ellinger@clark.wa.gov

Amy Wooten, Community Planning

564.397.4913, amy.wooten@clark.wa.gov