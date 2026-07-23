Public Health investigating confirmed measles case in Clark County

Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a Clark County child. It is unknown when or where the child, who is unvaccinated, was exposed to measles.

The person who tested positive for measles was at local health care facility while they were contagious. People who were at the following location at the listed day and times may have been exposed:

Vancouver Clinic, Salmon Creek 1 Clinic, 2525 NE 139th St.: 1:30-5:30 pm July 17, 2026.

People who were at the clinic and have not been vaccinated against measles or have not had measles in the past are at risk for getting sick and should stay home and out of public places for 21 days. During that time, anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider before visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others.

People who have been vaccinated are well protected. Two doses of the vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles. People who have questions about the vaccine or are unsure if they’ve been vaccinated should talk to their health care provider. Vaccination records are also available through the state’s MyIR Mobile system.

For more information about the measles investigation, visit the Clark County Public Health measles investigation webpage.

About measles

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness caused by a virus. It spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. A person with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. The virus also can linger in the air after someone who is infectious has left.

Measles poses the highest risk to people who have not been vaccinated, including infants younger than 12 months. The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine provides the best protection against measles. One dose of the vaccine is about 93 percent effective at preventing measles. Two doses are about 97 percent effective.

After someone is exposed to measles, they begin to get sick in about one to three weeks. Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body. People are contagious with measles up to four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears.

Measles can be serious in all age groups. However, children younger than 5 years old, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant people are at higher risk for complications from measles. Common complications of measles include ear infection, lung infection and diarrhea. Swelling of the brain is a rare but much more serious complication. Measles may cause pregnant people to give birth prematurely or have a low-birth-weight baby. For every 1,000 children with measles, one or two will die from the disease.

To learn more about measles, visit the Washington State Department of Health website.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marissa Armstrong, communications manager, Public Health

564.397.7307; marissa.armstrong@clark.wa.gov