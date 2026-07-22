Deadline extended for volunteers to join homelessness organization

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Clark County, participating cities and community stakeholders are recruiting for two volunteers to join a collaborative policy group addressing the issue of homelessness in the community known as ECHO, Ending Community Homelessness Organization.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest has been extended to 5 pm Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

The recruitment is for individuals with recent lived experience with homelessness in Clark County. Volunteer term length will be approximately 12 months, with opportunities for subsequent extensions. An honorarium of up to $1,000 annually is available for participants, paid monthly after participation in ECHO that month.

ECHO consists of leaders from Clark County, its cities and other key community stakeholders. ECHO exists as a forum to consider homelessness comprehensively and holistically with the goal of identifying possible gaps and opportunities for further coordination and investment.

This group meets regularly the second Tuesday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the county’s Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Suite 680.

Anyone interested in applying should send a letter of interest to Michelle Pfenning, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.