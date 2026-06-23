National Safety Month: Week 4
Beaufort County is participating in National Safety Month. This is a time to focus on developing and refining habits and protocols that keep our workplaces safe for everyone. Week 4 focuses on preventing falls, slips and trips in the workplace.
Falls, slips, and trips killed 844 workers in 2024 — 17 percent of all workplace fatalities — and injured nearly 480,000 more badly enough to require time away from work. Most of these incidents are entirely preventable, which is exactly why the word “preventable” carries weight: better housekeeping, lighting, and awareness stop these incidents before they happen.
Prevention starts with the basics — clear walkways, immediate spill response, adequate lighting in stairwells — but it depends just as much on a culture where employees speak up the moment, they notice a hazard, rather than walking past it because it has always been there.
1. Walk your facility looking specifically for trip hazards — cords, clutter, uneven flooring
2. Confirm spill response protocols are fast and well understood
3. Reinforce that reporting a hazard is never an inconvenience
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