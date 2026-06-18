Funds available for cost share programs

The Beaufort Soil and Water Conservation District anticipates the receipt of cost share program allocations for the North Carolina Agriculture Cost Share Program (NCACSP) and the Agricultural Water Resources Assistance Program (AgWRAP) from the Soil and Water Conservation Commission in July 2026. These funds will be available to assist farmers and landowners with the installation of best management practices that will help to decrease the amount of sediment, nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus, chemicals, and other pollutants entering the surface and ground waters of the state. Best management practices through AgWRAP will help to increase water use efficiency, availability, and storage in addition to conserving and protecting water resources.

For Program Year 2027, that begins on July 1, 2026, farmers, landowners, and operators may apply for cost share assistance to install the following conservation practices: three-year conservation tillage, long term no-till, precision nutrient management, precision agrichemical application, cover crops, land smoothing, water control structures, agricultural pond restoration/repair/sediment removal, conservation irrigation conversion, rain gardens, marsh sill, abandoned well closures, irrigation wells, and lagoon closures.

If you want more information or would like to apply for funds, call the District’s Office at 252-946-4989 (Ext. 3). District staff members are available to assist you and can visit your farm to discuss solutions for protecting creeks, streams, lakes, and rivers in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse River Basins.