Refoundry Named to MSP Summit’s 2026 MSPs to Watch List

Prestigious Designation Celebrates Refoundry’s Operational Excellence and Strategic Vision in the era of AI.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refoundry today announced that it has been named to MSP Summit’s 2026 MSPs to Watch list, an elevated list recognizing 130 exceptional managed service providers that demonstrate not only world-class operational performance but also strategic vision in the era of AI. This prestigious designation celebrates organizations that have mastered the MSP business model, execute at the highest operational levels, and represent the future of managed services model.MSPs to Watch List identifies the fastest-growing managed services providers who combine operational excellence with innovation and agility. As part of the MSP 501 program, these companies undergo the same rigorous proprietary methodology review, evaluated for revenue mix quality, recurring revenue percentages, revenue per employee efficiency, and year-over-year growth performance.“MSPs to Watch celebrates managed service providers positioned at the forefront of industry transformation,” said Dave Raffo, MSP Content Editor at MSP Summit. “They represent the future of managed services—agile, innovative organizations that are redefining what’s possible in an AI-driven channel. The operational excellence and strategic vision they demonstrate today positions them as the industry leaders of tomorrow.”The MSPs to Watch designation validates that these organizations possess sound business models, efficient operations, and strategies aligned with industry direction. Refoundry demonstrates exceptional performance across key metrics including high recurring revenue percentages, strong growth rates, superior efficiency ratios, and an innovative service portfolio that sets new standards for the industry.Refoundry earned the designation on the strength of its AI-first approach to managed services, its MXDR security offering, and its category leading practice around AI agent governance, an area the firm has helped define as enterprise organizations navigate the shift from AI as a chat-tool to AI as scalable actor within the enterprise. The firm’s Wingman Managed IT service and STAR (Security, Technology, AI Readiness, and Risk) Assessment framework have positioned it as a trusted partner for organizations building the governance infrastructure required to deploy AI safely at scale.“This recognition reflects the work our team does every day, by helping organizations move from AI experimentation to AI that’s governed, secured, and operating with the same rigor as any other part of their business,” said Rich Lilly, CTO and Partner at Refoundry. “The enterprises that win in the agentic era won’t be the ones with the most agents. They’ll be the ones that built the infrastructure to govern them. That’s the problem we’re here to solve.”“Being named to the MSPs to Watch list validates the direction we’ve been building toward since day one,” said Mike Gribble, CRO of Refoundry. “We made a deliberate bet on AI not only as a way to more effectively serve clients but more importantly enable them to harness AI as an operating partner at scale. This recognition is a reflection of our team’s expertise and the trust our clients place in us.”Award winners are powerful examples of how breakthrough service models, advanced technology adoption, and innovative go-to-market strategies are reshaping the managed services landscape. As AI-based technologies enable organizations to provide world-class tech support, help desk, consulting, and IT services, MSPs to Watch companies are leading the charge in leveraging these capabilities to deliver exceptional value to their customers.The MSPs to Watch designation serves as a powerful signal to customers, partners, employees, and investors that these organizations have been independently validated against industry-leading benchmarks. This recognition provides meaningful differentiation in a competitive market, highlighting organizations that are addressing today’s most pressing technology challenges and opportunities with innovation and excellence.“The MSPs to Watch list is a declaration of companies that have mastered the fundamentals of the MSP business model and are executing at the highest levels of operational excellence. These are the organizations that represent the future of our industry,” said Robert DeMarzo, Content Leader, Informa Channels. “MSPs to Watch companies are building businesses for sustainable growth, combining agility and innovation with operational discipline. They are the managed service providers that customers, partners, and the industry should be watching closely.”

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