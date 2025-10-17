Refoundry Names Mike Gribble Chief Revenue Officer to Build a Center of Gravity for Talent and Growth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refoundry is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Gribble as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience scaling technology and services organizations through multiple phases of growth and private equity-backed exits, Mike brings a proven record of driving performance, building teams, and expanding market reach through partnership and executing scalable sales programs and culture.As CRO, Mike will lead Refoundry’s go-to-market strategy, aligning sales, marketing, and client success to deliver measurable outcomes for customers heavily invested in Microsoft technologies. His leadership will reinforce Refoundry’s mission to combine secure, scalable IT and cybersecurity services with a culture of empowerment—developing a “center of gravity for talent” that fuels both client success and organizational growth.Prior to joining Refoundry, Mike served as Global Head of Sales at Netrix, a private equity-backed leader in cybersecurity, SaaS, and managed services, where he built and led a world-class revenue organization through transformational growth and multiple acquisition events. He also served on the Board of Directors at Mobile Mentor, a four-time nominee and Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner, advising go-to-market acceleration and Scalable growth strategies. Earlier in his career, Mike held leadership roles at Maron Structure Technologies and Nuance Communications (acquired by Microsoft), where he delivered exceptional growth through sales execution and partner recruiting & enablement.“Refoundry is building something truly rare—driving a culture where talent thrives, where we focus on staying in our lane, and, where client outcomes speak for themselves,” said Mike Gribble, CRO of Refoundry. “This is an opportunity to align people, process, and purpose in a way that creates lasting value for clients and the company alike.”About RefoundryAt Refoundry, we partner with organizations that have made significant investments in Microsoft technologies, helping them reshape the future through secure, scalable, and outcome-driven solutions. From Managed IT and Security to AI Readiness and our signature Wingman Service , we are committed to delivering a differentiated customer experience that ensures technology investments translate into measurable value and long-term success.

