Refoundry Appoints Microsoft AI Visionary Stephen Christiansen as Field CTO

Industry-Leading Microsoft Technology Executive Brings Pioneering AI Security Framework to Accelerate Corporate AI Adoption

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refoundry today announced the strategic appointment of Stephen Christiansen as Field Chief Technology Officer, positioning the company as a destination for corporate executives seeking transformational Microsoft AI and Security services. Christiansen brings a powerful combination of Microsoft platform expertise, AI security innovation, and enterprise transformation leadership.The Microsoft AI AdvantageAt a time when organizations are navigating the intersection of AI adoption, security governance, and business transformation, Christiansen offers deep experience helping enterprises translate Microsoft technologies into measurable outcomes. Throughout his career, he has helped drive nine-figures of measurable revenue impact through strategic Microsoft technology implementations.“While AI is everywhere in conversation, most organizations struggle to move from ideas to execution. Stephen further strengthens Refoundry’s team as he’s not just an idea person—he’s a doer, a perfect fit for our culture. We continue to build our team with proven talent; people who get the work done. At Refoundry, we help clients deploy secure but flexible frameworks to responsibly harness AI driving tangible results. Stephen’s experience is on-point, accelerating client outcomes during this transformational moment.” -Mike Gribble, CRO, RefoundryPioneering Microsoft AI Security at Global ScaleChristiansen’s expertise extends well beyond traditional consulting. He has architected and implemented Microsoft AI security frameworks helping organizations safely harness emerging AI technologies while also protecting sensitive data in a scalable framework.His approach to Microsoft Data and AI security has enabled large enterprises to:• Secure large language model implementations for both client services and internal operations• Enable safe integration with public and private AI models• Establish comprehensive AI governance frameworks leveraging the Microsoft platformMeeting the Strategic Imperative for Microsoft AI LeadershipOrganizations face growing pressure to deliver measurable value from AI initiatives while maintaining strong security and compliance standards. Experienced leadership has become essential. Christiansen’s unique expertise across Microsoft platforms, AI innovation, enterprise security governance, and business transformation makes him a rare but key addition to Refoundry’s innovation team.Christiansen commented: “Corporate executives today face an unprecedented challenge: how to harness the transformational power of AI technologies while maintaining the security, governance, and measurable outcomes that boards demand. My role at Refoundry is to bridge that gap, translating Microsoft’s AI capabilities into strategic business advantages that drive real financial impact.”For executives evaluating AI strategies, Christiansen’s appointment strengthens Refoundry’s ability to deliver strategic guidance backed by:• 20+ years of Microsoft platform expertise• Pioneering AI security framework development• Mid-transformation leadership from Middle Markets to F100• Deep knowledge of the evolving AI ecosystemContact Refoundry’s Microsoft AI PracticeExecutives seeking guidance on AI adoption, security governance, or enterprise transformation are invited to connect directly with Stephen Christiansen and the Refoundry team.Stephen Christiansen, Field CTOEmail: schristiansen@refoundry.comLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/stephenchristiansen/ About RefoundryRefoundry partners with organizations that have made significant investments in Microsoft technologies, helping them reshape the future through secure, scalable, and outcome-driven solutions. From Managed IT and Security to harnessing AI or its signature Wingman Service, Refoundry focuses on delivering a rock-solid customer experience that ensures technology investments translate into measurable value and long-term success.

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