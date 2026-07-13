Senator Rahman Makes ‘Honor Roll’ for Education Votes

July 13, 2026

HARTFORD — In an annual legislative report card released this week, the Connecticut Education Association awarded Senator MD Rahman (D-Manchester) a score of 92.9 in recognition of his support for Connecticut students and teachers through votes in the General Assembly.

The report card tracks the voting record of every state legislator and grades them on their support for bills that improve learning and teaching conditions in Connecticut schools, and their opposition to measures that would hinder educational progress or harm the interests of students and educators.

“Every student in Connecticut deserves a classroom where they can learn and a teacher who has the support to teach,” Senator Rahman said. “As a father, I know how much these protections and investments matter for the people who show up for our kids every day. I’m proud of the work we’ve done this session, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure our schools have what they need.”

This year’s grade reflected Senator Rahman’s support for a number of proposals, including:

Senate Bill 1: the 2026 budget, which included nearly $200 million in district relief along with free school breakfast, universal pre-k, and special education grants.

House Bill 5003: legislation strengthening fair termination standards and workers’ compensation protections for teachers.

Senate Bill 220: legislation expanding eligibility for the Aspiring Educators Scholarship Program and requiring Department of Education guidance on student literacy.

Senate Bill 325: legislation protecting educators’ personal information from disclosure in Freedom of Information requests.

House Bill 5323: legislation extending necessary teacher certification regulations.

Senate Bill 85: legislation supported in the Finance Committee establishing the CT Supplemental Graduate Student Loan Program for educators and other impacted professions.

Senator MD Rahman represents the 4th Senate District covering Manchester, Glastonbury, Andover, and Bolton and serves as Senate Chair of the Planning and Development Committee.

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