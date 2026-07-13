Queen Anne's County Commissioners Review Next Steps for Residential Building Moratorium and Sewer Allocation Policy

Director of Public Works Alan Quimby and Public Facilities Planner Steve Cohoon provided Queen Anne's County Commissioners with an update on the work of the Residential Building Moratorium Task Force during the June 30 Commissioner meeting, outlining recommendations for managing the county's limited wastewater treatment capacity and requesting policy direction as staff prepare updates to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan (CWSP) and Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO).

The temporary residential building moratorium, adopted in August 2025, required the formation of a multi-department task force to evaluate the county's remaining wastewater treatment capacity and develop recommendations for a long-term sewer allocation policy. Since the group's previous update in April, staff have continued refining those recommendations while preparing the updated Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan.

The overall allocation strategy presented in April remains unchanged. Read about the previous update here https://qac.org/m/newsflash/Home/Detail/3209

Staff reported that approximately 150,000 gallons per day (GPD) of existing wastewater treatment capacity remains available and it is proposed to be reserved as follows:

Residential: 50,000 GPD

Commercial: 22,500 GPD

Climate Resiliency Buffer: 77,500 GPD

In addition, the county recently received a treatment plant re-rating that provides 300,000 additional GPD of capacity. Staff recommended allocating that capacity as follows:

Known failing septic areas (Marling Farms and Dominion): 125,000 GPD

Unidentified failing septic systems: 25,000 GPD

Commercial, institutional and government uses: 50,000 GPD

Residential development: 100,000 GPD

One of the primary policy discussions centered on whether residential sewer allocations should be capped annually. During the April presentation, the Task Force suggested limiting residential allocations to 10,000 gallons per day each year, which equates to approximately 40 new homes annually.

Following discussion, the Commissioners expressed support for maintaining an annual residential cap for now.

Commissioners discussed balancing growth with long-term planning. While some expressed concern that a single large project could consume a significant portion of the available capacity, others cautioned against creating a system so restrictive that it could prevent worthwhile projects from moving forward.

"We have to think beyond today's needs. By managing our available sewer capacity over time, we're preserving flexibility for future residents and future opportunities. We don't know what the county may need five, ten, or even twenty years from now, and it's important that we don't use all of our available capacity too quickly," said Commissioner Jack Wilson

Staff also noted that one recommendation from the previous presentation, to accept sewer allocation applications on a quarterly basis, has been removed after Commissioners indicated they preferred to retain the current application process.

Commissioners asked whether the county had received public feedback following the April presentation. Staff reported that only limited comments had been received to date but emphasized that the planning process remains underway and there will continue to be opportunities for residents to provide input.

"Residents often express concerns about growth and development after projects have already been approved. This is the stage where your input can truly make a difference. We're deciding what should be built, what shouldn't, how development should be mitigated, and how it should be phased. These are important decisions that will shape the future of Queen Anne's County, and now is the time for residents to make their voices heard," said Commissioner Corchiarino

A second policy discussion focused on when a development should become eligible to request sewer allocation. Under the current process, projects must first complete concept plan review and approval before requesting allocation. Commissioners discussed whether that timing should remain unchanged.

The conversation also included discussion about residential developments currently under construction. Commissioners noted that because development approvals often take many years and some projects have been delayed by litigation many of the projects’ residents see being built today were approved years before the current Board of County Commissioners took office.

The presentation concluded with an update on the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO). Staff recommended updating the school capacity calculations to better reflect today's educational environment. Proposed changes include incorporating Pre-K enrollment into student generation calculations and adjusting high school capacity assumptions to account for Career and Technical Education programs, dual enrollment, apprenticeships and web-based learning, which reduce the number of students physically in school buildings during the day.

Commissioners also requested that language be added, requiring the APFO to be reviewed at least every 10 years to ensure it continues to reflect current conditions and planning practices.

Staff will use the policy direction provided during the meeting to finalize updates to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan and Sewer Allocation Policy before returning to the Commissioners for future consideration.

Watch the presentation here https://www.youtube.com/live/okCvYdQ1KcE?si=WYnUoici2osuo6BC

Read the documents associated with the presentation here https://qac.org/DocumentCenter/View/25974/A6

Residents are encouraged to review the two updates to the Commissioners along with the documents associated and provide feedback to publiccomment@qac.org