Ryan Doser Ships V2 of the Claude Code Skills Stack With Cross-Platform AI Support

Ryan Doser announces version 2 of the Claude Code Skills Stack

Ryan Doser credits a documented AI marketing system with over $100,000 in revenue. The productized version has earned over $10,000, and V2 is now available.

I stopped writing one-off prompts and started documenting every job as a skill, and that system is what actually made the money” — Ryan Doser, Founder, Thriveonefive Media

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most marketers treat AI assistants as a place to type one-off prompts. Ryan Doser treated them as a workforce, documenting every repeatable marketing job as a reusable skill. He credits the resulting system with six-figures in attributed revenue across new clients, digital product sales and affiliate commissions.Then he did something few of those marketers do: he packaged that library and sold it. The productized version, the Claude Code Skills Stack , has since earned more than $10,000 on its own, delivered as plain files that cost almost nothing to ship. This week Doser released version 2 and rebuilt it to run across every major AI coding assistant rather than a single vendor's tool.That rebuild answers a real problem. As teams move between Claude Code, OpenAI's Codex, Gemini CLI and Cursor, workflows built inside one tool are stranded when the user switches. V2 ships its core configuration as plain markdown in both a CLAUDE.md and an identical AGENTS.md file, the emerging open convention that lets the same instructions run in any markdown-friendly assistant.The library now spans more than 40 skills across eight categories, covering SEO, content creation, YouTube, design, research and system setup. Each skill is a documented standard operating procedure scored against a built-in checklist, so the assistant produces the same production-quality output every time it runs.V2 also ships as a private GitHub repository with lifetime updates included, so every new skill Doser builds reaches existing owners automatically at no extra cost. The Claude Code Skills Stack is a one-time purchase of $99 with no subscription. Doser has documented the full V2 update on his site, and the product is available through its landing page.About Ryan Doser: Ryan Doser is an AI-first marketer who builds repeatable systems for producing content and client work with AI assistants like Claude Code. He runs a six-figure marketing agency and an AI marketing community teaching those to operate AI as a documented workforce rather than a chatbot.

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